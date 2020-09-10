SCDOT project looks to improve Highway 17 Business intersections along South Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A major project could help change the flow of traffic along the South Strand.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has proposed re-aligning three different intersections on Highway 17 Business in the Murrells Inlet and Garden City areas.
For example, there are two rows of traffic lights to get through the intersection of Inlet Square Drive and Kings Highway near the Inlet Square Mall because Inlet Square Drive and Mt. Gilead Road don’t line up.
The SCDOT project would re-align Tadlock Drive and 17 Connector, Inlet Square Drive and Mt. Gilead Road and Atlantic Avenue and Jamestown Drive.
The proposed project would also add additional turn lanes and a concrete median at the Garden City Connector and Pine Avenue, near the Walmart.
The project is approved then each intersection will get sidewalks and crosswalks for people walking along the highway.
“The primary purpose will be safety. Congestion is another primary purpose, to improve flow along US 17, and then just overall improve functionality for those intersections,” said Stacey Johnson with the SCDOT.
The public comment period for the project started Thursday and will run through Sept. 24.
MORE INFORMATION | SCDOT Public Comment on Highway 17 Business Intersection Improvements
If the project is approved, the SCDOT plans to start construction on the project in Spring 2023.
