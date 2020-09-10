SC selected for new program to redesign child welfare system

“Having South Carolina chosen as one of the four demonstration sites in the entire country shows that SC DSS is making progress in serving our state’s children and families. There is no better time than right now to move our state from a reactive child welfare system to a system that enables greater, more fluid interagency coordination and collaboration in serving families,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach. “We want to create a system of robust community-based interventions and services available for all families, that takes into consideration social determinants of health. Families are one of our society’s greatest strengths and it’s time to change how the system thinks and serves children and families to create a structure that removes the stigma of seeking assistance and shifts towards a narrative that normalizes help, one that is accessible, and feels accessible, to all families regardless of race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status. There has been no better time than right now to make this fundamental shift.”