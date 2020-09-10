S.C. sees large drop in percent-positive of new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 264 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 124,397 and those who have died to 2,823, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 33 new cases registered and one additional death, according to DHEC. Florence County had 11 additional cases and two additional deaths, while Georgetown County had eight new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 4,417 and the percent positive was 6.0%. This is compared to Tuesday’s percent positive of 14.3%
Of South Carolina’s 10,107 inpatient hospital beds, 7,749 are in use for a 76.67% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 801 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 224 are in ICU and 133 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
