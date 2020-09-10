Road in Pawleys Island to reopen following flooding from heavy rain

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A road in the Pawleys Island area will reopen after being closed Wednesday due to flooding from heavy rainfall.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has conducted its initial inspection of the flooded area of Kings River Road near Heritage Drive.
SCDOT officials concluded the road was not compromised by the flooding, a social media post from the GCSO stated.
“Personnel will be removing the barricades for vehicle traffic to operate in the area,” GCSO officials said Thursday morning.
