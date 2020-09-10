Officials on the look out for tiger on the loose in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Several agencies are on the lookout for a tiger on the loose in east Knox County.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Animal Control, Air Watch, representatives with Tiger Haven and others are working to find the tiger who was spotted by a KCSO deputy in River Industrial Park Wednesday night.
At this time no other sightings have been reported.
Officials are asking anyone who has spotted the tiger to contact KCSO at 865-215-2243.
