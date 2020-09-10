Nine displaced after blaze at Florence home, firefighter taken to hospital with minor injuries

A firefighter was injured in a blaze at a Florence home early Thursday morning, officials said. (Source: Florence Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff | September 10, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 11:05 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a blaze at a Florence home early Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews were called to a fire in the 400 block of S. Gaillard Street around 1:26 a.m., according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.

A fire broke out a home in Florence early Thursday morning. (Source: Florence Fire Department)

The fire was placed under control about an hour after crews arrived at the scene.

According to the American Red Cross, the fire displaced nine people.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, officials said.

