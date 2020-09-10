Missing S.C. man last seen in Myrtle Beach found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Lugoff man who was last heard from on Monday when he was at the Walmart at 17th Avenue South and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach has been found safe, authorities said.
Terrance Clark, 21, was sent money by his dad through a telephone app to get him home, but had not been seen or heard from since, according to a police report.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Thursday morning that Clark is now back home with his family.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.