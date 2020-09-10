McMaster, state public health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a press briefing Thursday afternoon.
McMaster will be joined by state public health officials, according to the governor’s office.
The press briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Columbia. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
WMBF News will stream the event on our website, Facebook page and news app.
