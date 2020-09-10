Leaders unveil sign for rediscovered Eddy Lake Cemetery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - For decades, memories shared of Eddy Lake Cemetery started to become more like folklore.
One family’s search for the long lost cemetery where their ancestors are buried lead to the remarkable uncovering of centuries of Horry County history.
“For our history, this is a moment where we see what it’s like to really have a collective effort,” said Kevin Mishoe.
A recent road construction project in Bucksport stirred up the urged to find the cemetery, located off Bucksport Road.
Mishoe was one of the dozens who helped restore Eddy Lake Cemetery.
The cemetery itself was largely unknown to many people, and it stood tucked away behind the Grand Strand Water and Sewer plant near Bucksport.
“Eddy Lake was a thriving town, our parents talked constantly about Eddy Lake and that’s what encouraged me to do this research,” said Mary Ann Owens.
That research lead to the discovery of close to 100 marked and unmarked graves, a significant discovery for the Bucksport and Horry County community.
Through a partnership with Horry County, Sons of the Confederacy, Grand Strand Water Authority and numerous volunteers the cemetery was restored.
Horry County unveiled a sign at the Grand Strand Water & Sewer treatment plant site Thursday.
“They did a phenomenal job clearing and cleaning the cemetery and the preservation efforts of the cemetery,” said Orton Bellamy, the Horry County Council representative for District 7.
Eddy Lake Cemetery is on the historic register, and with permission from Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority, the cemetery was recovered and restored.
But the work to uncover undiscovered history is far from over.
“This is our opportunity to tie relationships together to bring back those that have been a part of a long-forgotten history,” said Mishoe.
There will also be traffic signs posted along Bucksport Road to provide directions to the ceremony.
