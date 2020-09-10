House of Hope breaks ground on tiny home neighborhood to help homeless families

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - House of Hope of the Pee Dee broke ground Thursday morning on their tiny home neighborhood, H.O.P.E Village.
The purpose of this project is to provide homeless families with a place to live while they get back on their feet.
House of Hope Executive Director Bryan Braddock said the planning for this project began almost two years ago after he visited a tiny home community in Easley, South Carolina. He thought House of Hope could bring the idea to the Pee Dee.
Braddock thanked former Florence City Manager Drew Griffin and councilwoman Pat Gibson Hye-Moore along with a number of other city leaders for their help to make this day possible.
He said House of Hope is blessed with wonderful facilities to help care for the homeless in the community, but the H.O.P.E Village is giving people a place to call home.
“One of the things that I envision is one day the bus is going to stop right there and a little 8-year-old girl or 10-year-old boy is going to get off that bus and they’re going to run to their home and they’re going to tell their friends that’s where I live," said Braddock.
Each tiny home is being sponsored by a donor. Webb Jones is one of the donors helping make this project possible.
Over the years, Webb said he felt a great need to help the homeless. When Jones heard about House of Hope’s plan to build a tiny home village, he and his wife Alice felt it was a great opportunity to help.
Jones said he’s excited to see this day, and he’s looking forward to seeing the H.O.P.E Village grow in the community.
“When the houses are built and the families are living there and children are getting out of their school bus to go to their home it’ll be extraordinarily exciting, I’m really thrilled about this," said Jones.
The H.O.P.E Village is expected to be complete next spring. House of Hope is seeking donations to assist with the costs of the project.
MORE INFORMATION | Donate to House of Hope of the Pee Dee
