Gov. DeWine appoints new Ohio health director; Dr. Joan Duwve replaces Dr. Amy Acton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine has found a permanent replacement for Dr. Amy Acton to head the Ohio Department of Health.
Dr. Joan Duwve will now serve as the state’s health director, joining the department approximately six months into the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said Dr. Duwve, a graduate of North Olmsted High School and the Ohio State University, is a medical practitioner and has an extensive background in public health, previously serving in states that include South Carolina and Indiana.
“Dr. Duwve shares my passion for and commitment to children’s issues and many other pressing public health issues, including substance use treatment and prevention, lead paint awareness and remediation, suicide prevention, smoking cessation, and injury prevention,” the governor described.
Prior to Dr. Duwve’s appointment, Lance Himes served as the interim director for the Ohio Department of Health following Dr. Acton’s departure.
Dr. Acton stepped down from the director position in June after facing pressure from several lawmakers and some Ohioans for how she handled the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. DeWine said Dr. Duwve is anticipated to begin at the start of October.
