Georgetown County man charged with tax evasion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a Georgetown County man on Thursday and charged him with four counts of tax evasion.
John Michael Prochniak, 52, failed to timely file South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns for tax years 2015 to 2018, according to arrest warrants. He also filed a Withholding Allowance Certificate with his employer claiming to be “exempt” from having taxes withheld from his wages, warrants state.
Investigators say Prochniak evaded a total of $8,440 in taxes over four years.
If convicted, Prochniak faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines per count.
He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
