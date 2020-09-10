Gameplanning during pandemic presents new challenges for CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is preparing for a season opener unlike any other as the Chanticleers get ready to open the 2020 slate at Kansas in what will be an empty Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.
The game will be for the night owls as kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, but there is a bit of a trade-off as the Chants will benefit from being on national television to open the year on FS1.
Preparing for the game, much like doing anything during the pandemic, has presented its challenges for the team. CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said it’ll be tough to gauge what to expect personnel-wise until the ball is kicked off Saturday night.
“I do think it makes a challenge for our defensive coaches. Obviously they’ve researched their coordinator as much as they could during the time frame that we were preparing for them,” said Chadwell. "Hopefully we have an idea of how they’re going to attack us. But I think right now the way things have been with COVID-19 and all these different things, you don’t know who is going to show up. You don’t know if Pooka [Williams] has the virus or if the quarterback has the virus or if any of us are going to have it. I think until you get there and really see who they have then you’ll have an idea of how they’re going to attack you.”
