Gameplanning during pandemic presents new challenges for CCU

“I do think it makes a challenge for our defensive coaches. Obviously they’ve researched their coordinator as much as they could during the time frame that we were preparing for them,” said Chadwell. "Hopefully we have an idea of how they’re going to attack us. But I think right now the way things have been with COVID-19 and all these different things, you don’t know who is going to show up. You don’t know if Pooka [Williams] has the virus or if the quarterback has the virus or if any of us are going to have it. I think until you get there and really see who they have then you’ll have an idea of how they’re going to attack you.”