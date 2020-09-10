FIRST ALERT: Paulette likely to threat Bermuda as a hurricane

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 50.1 West. Paulette is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A west-northwestward or northwestward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight weakening is expected during the next day or so, but Paulette is then forecast to restrengthen by Saturday. Paulette is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.