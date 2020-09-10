FIRST ALERT: Paulette likely to threat Bermuda as a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The tropics remain active as the peak of hurricane season is on Thursday.
Tropical Storm Paulette
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 50.1 West. Paulette is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph. A west-northwestward or northwestward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight weakening is expected during the next day or so, but Paulette is then forecast to restrengthen by Saturday. Paulette is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.
Swells generated by Paulette are expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and Friday and will continue to spread westward to portions of the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, Bermuda, and the southeastern United States into the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Tropical Storm Rene
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 36.8 West. Rene is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Friday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Rene is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.
AREAS OF INTEREST
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles east of the Central Bahamas is associated with a surface trough of low pressure. This system is forecast to move westward, crossing the Bahamas and Florida on Friday and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Upper-level winds are expected to become conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form while this system moves slowly west-northwestward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. The chance of formation is 40 percent.
Another trough of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico and is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible while it moves westward and then southwestward over the northern and western Gulf of Mexico through early next week. The chance of formation over the next 5 days is 20 percent.
A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is forecast, and a tropical depression is expected to form by this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The chance of formation is now up to 90 percent.
Another tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic early next week while the system moves slowly westward. The chance of formation is now 40 percent.
