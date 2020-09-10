FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning, scattered rain chances this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a foggy morning as you head out the door with visibility less than one mile in many spots this morning. This trend will continue with plenty of moisture on the ground, making for a slow-go for that morning commute.
Give yourself a few extra minutes and leave early if you experience fog normally. It’s only going to be worse for this morning.
Once again, today is not a washout but the tropical moisture will keep rain chances higher than normal at 60%. While models have struggled with today, we do have that low pressure just off the coast of the Carolinas. The best chance for showers today will be in the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Once again, there will be plenty of dry periods today. Just prepare for locally heavy downpours at times today. They will remain scattered.
If you took today’s forecast and copied it for Friday and Saturday, you wouldn’t realize much of a difference. Off and on showers will continue with locally heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s inland. Don’t cancel any plans but be prepared to move things around depending on the rain in the area each afternoon. Cloud cover will remain consistent through the start of the weekend.
If you are looking for the end of this gloomy pattern, look ahead to next week. A cold front will work through the Carolinas and bring another sign of lower humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. It will also dry us out after a soggy pattern. Until then, we keep watching the radar for those afternoon rain chances through Monday.
