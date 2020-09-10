FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning, scattered rain chances this afternoon

Once again, today is not a washout but the tropical moisture will keep rain chances higher than normal at 60%. While models have struggled with today, we do have that low pressure just off the coast of the Carolinas. The best chance for showers today will be in the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Once again, there will be plenty of dry periods today. Just prepare for locally heavy downpours at times today. They will remain scattered.