City of Florence set to announce new sports complex, baseball stadium

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Florence is set to announce the construction of a new sports complex next week, according to a city spokesperson.
Information from Public Works Director Chuck Pope states the complex is expected to include a 1,600-seat baseball stadium and will be located behind the Florence Tennis Center off Jennie O’Bryan Avenue. The stadium will also feature concession and restroom buildings, along with batting cages and locker rooms.
John Wukela, a spokesperson from the mayor’s office, said the city is expected to formally announce the entire complex and discuss a leasing option for a new baseball stadium on Monday.
The rest of the complex is set to also house a full-sized track and field facility with spectator seating, baseball fields for youth programs along with two parking lots with around 500 spaces. Pope added the complex is expected to be nearly 60 acres with an estimated cost of $15 million - which includes the city purchasing new equipment.
City officials hope to begin construction by the end of this year or in early 2021, with the goal of completing the project in spring 2022.
The city also plans to continue using various parks throughout the city for youth programs, along with the Freedom Florence complex for weekend tournaments and local league play.
