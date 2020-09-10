CCU students develop COVID-19 public health education campaign

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University on Thursday announced the launch of a new public health education campaign aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Titled “We Will (Why Will You?),” the campaign was developed by students in conjunction with the Coastal Comeback Plan, according to a press release from the school.
Driven by a recent survey of CCU students regarding COVID-19, the campaign reinforces the importance of having all students follow school protocols established to prevent the spread of the virus, officials said.
Lee Carter, director of CCU’s LiveWell Office and survey facilitator, said the campaign’s title “reflects the collective effort needed to fight the spread of COVID-19 at the University.”
She added the “(Why Will You?)” was added to the title “to encourage students to think about their own why’s, especially when physical distancing, wearing masks, etc.”
According to the release, the survey included 477 student-respondents.
Among the results, 95% of the students said they will take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In addition, 89% of the students said they will take the same precautions off campus as they do on campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while 80% said they would speak up if they see a close friend not taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the release.
Click here for more information on the campaign.
