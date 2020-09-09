‘We’re fired up’: CCU football players, coach grateful to be in game week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - There were a lot of questions surrounding this college football season but game week is finally here for the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina.
In just three days, CCU will kick off the 2020 slate on the road against Big 12 foe Kansas. Of course last season, Coastal invaded Lawrence to get its first win over a Power 5 squad. Going into Saturday, the team has that same confidence it had a season ago and expects the same result.
Much like any team that’s approaching game one, the Chants are anxious to get those pads popping against an opponent.
“We’re fired up. Obviously you get tired of hitting the same guys over and over again," said CCU offensive lineman Trey Carter.
“Everybody is pretty hyped up and excited about game week, I know I am," CCU defensive lineman Tarron Jackson said. "It’s been a lot of work put in getting ready for this game in the off-season. We’re excited.”
Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell says the team still has to be cautious due to the pandemic but admits having something to look forward to has led to more intense practices.
“I think our guys are finally realizing that this game is upon us," said CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell. "Obviously we’re still a little anxious because of all of the COVID-19 testing we have to do. We took our second test of the week this morning then we’ve got one more on Friday. Our guys are realizing that we’re getting closer and closer to being able to play the game there so we’ve had some good energy practice.”
