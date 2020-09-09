‘We’re fired up’: CCU football players, coach grateful to be in game week

“I think our guys are finally realizing that this game is upon us," said CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell. "Obviously we’re still a little anxious because of all of the COVID-19 testing we have to do. We took our second test of the week this morning then we’ve got one more on Friday. Our guys are realizing that we’re getting closer and closer to being able to play the game there so we’ve had some good energy practice.”