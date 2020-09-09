Warrants: Missing Myrtle Beach man was shot, ‘left to die’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the men charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a Myrtle Beach man admitted to bringing the firearm that was used in the crime, arrest warrants state.
Police said that an investigation connected Tyler Panzarella, 23, of Myrtle Beach, and Nicholas Henry, 19, of Tennessee, to the disappearance of 25-year-old Kristopher Bowling, who was first reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Aug. 2. He was last seen in the area of Hadley Circle near The Market Common on July 27.
Both men are charged with murder in connection to Bowling’s death.
According to the warrants from the Horry County Police Department, on the night of July 27 or the early morning of July 28, Panzarella, while in a wooded area on Lucas Bay Road near Conway, “did act in concert with others to murder the victim, Kristofer Skye Bowling, causing his death.”
“The victim was shot, with malice and aforethought, and left to die,” the warrants state.
Panzarella allegedly admitted to bringing and supplying the weapon that was used, according to police.
An investigation conducted on Aug. 31 by Myrtle Beach police led them to the Lucas Bay Road area, in unincorporated Horry County.
Horry County police responded to the area, where the agencies located the remains to be that of Bowling.
Panzarella was arrested in Horry County, while Henry was taken into custody in Tennessee.
Henry is still in Tennessee awaiting extradition, according to officials.
