S.C. records 250 additional COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 250 new cases of COVID-19, and 29 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 124,097 and those who have died to 2,800, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 25 new cases registered and no additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 1,744 and the percent positive was 14.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,100 inpatient hospital beds, 7,749 are in use for a 76.67% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 801 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 224 are in ICU and 133 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
