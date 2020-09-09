CHECK-IN: Private schools in S.C. weeks into face-to-face learning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While some students kicked off the 2020 school year Tuesday, other South Carolina children have been in the classroom for weeks.
St. Michael Catholic School in Murrells Inlet and other private schools around the Grand Strand began Aug. 17.
Whether students are inside or out, they all practice social distancing. For bathroom breaks, students stood on their sticker to keep six-feet apart.
St. Michael’s has also provided individual supplies for every student, which includes items like books and hand sanitizer.
One class had only five students. When students are spaced out like this, they don’t have to wear masks but must wear them when social distancing can’t apply.
“No one shares anything," Principal Lionel Martin said. "We are doing our best to fight COVID here because we don’t want to go back to virtual school or hybrid.”
Enrollment has changed slightly for the school.
St. Michael’s pastor, Father Ed Fitzgerald, explained how many students they’ve added and how they are accommodating the new faces.
“We started the school year with 62 students and as of today, day 15 of the journey, we are up to 78," he said. “The way our classrooms are set up we have determined what is the capacity per each grade.”
Martin explained why he believes they’ve seen an increase in enrollment.
“In many cases, many parents, their jobs. They can’t stay home with their children and teach virtually so they have to have them with direct instruction in school, so they made that choice to bring their children to our school and we are very happy for that," he said. "Certain places, they just can’t be at home teaching their children, first point. The second point, they wanted some type of consistency with instruction for their children so they chose our school.”
Fitzgerald added to his knowledge, there aren’t any confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school
WMBF News has more information about confirmed cases in schools here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.