Poll: More people think Donald Trump will win the presidential debates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll, more people said they thought President Trump would win in the upcoming presidential debates.
In the poll, 47 percent of respondents said they had their bets on Trump while 41 percent backed Joe Biden.
The poll also found that 47 percent of Independents thought that Trump would beat Biden with 37 percent saying Biden would beat Trump.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has said that Biden should not debate Trump because he doesn’t have “any association with truth.” Biden said that he would debate Trump and would act as a “fact checker.”
Fox News’ Chris Wallace will moderate the first presidential debate scheduled for September 29 in Cleveland. USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on October 7 in Salt Lake City.
According to the most recent poll from CBS News, Joe Biden still holds a 10 percent lead over President Trump nationally. As of September 7, Trump has a 51 percent approval rating.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.