Police: Two charged with criminal sexual conduct after taking minors on jet ski ride

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after taking underage girls on a jet ski ride along the Waccamaw River, police said.
According to a report from Horry County police, officers were called to the Red Bluff Boat Landing in Longs on Sept. 4 for a missing persons call.
A witness on scene told authorities her two friends, who are both 17 years old, got on two jet skis with the suspects and had not returned for over two hours, the report confirms.
Police said a while later, one of the suspects, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Taylor Schneider, came back to the boat landing without one of the victims.
According to the report, Schneider said he stopped the jet ski down river because the victim was sick and wanted to get off.
Schneider reported he left the victim on the riverbank after she refused to get back on the jet ski, police said.
The second suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Forrest Soles, and the other victim were later dropped off at the Red Bluff Boat Landing by a citizen, according to authorities.
Soles knocked on the citizen’s door and asked for a ride after his jet ski broke down, the report confirms.
According to the report, the first victim was found a few hours after the search began. Police said she followed the sound of an SCDNR ATV and walked out of the woods.
Schneider and Taylor were both charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Both men are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
