Police identify suspect connected to Coastal Grand Mall shooting, stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The person taken into custody in connection to a shooting and stabbing on Tuesday at Coastal Grand Mall will appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
The hearing is expected to start around 4 p.m.
Police arrested 34-year-old Dionte Roddey White hours after the incident at Coastal Grand Mall. He faces two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Myrtle Beach police were called to Coastal Grand Mall for a fight, but that turned into a shooting and stabbing investigation.
Authorities said two people were hurt, but the severity of their injuries has not been released.
