N.C. man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting young child at Myrtle Beach apartment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man remains in jail Wednesday morning following his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a young child at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 60-year-old Presley Eugene Morant, of Fairmont, N.C., was booked after 10:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
Bail has not been set for the suspect.
According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department arrest warrant, officers were called to an apartment complex off Osceola Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 6.
The 9-year-old child told police she was asked to come to the suspect’s bed, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. A woman said she saw the alleged assault through a bedroom window, the warrant stated.
Morant reportedly left before officers arrived, but was later stopped and arrested, according to the warrant.
