Myrtle Beach firefighters return to work after assisting in Laura recovery efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Four members of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department are back on the job after deploying to Louisiana to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura.
The storm made landfall last month in Cameron, La., as a Category 4 storm.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the firefighters conducted damage assessments, completed human searches, cleared roadways and investigated infrastructure.
They were recognized during Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.
A team of nearly 60 firefighters from across the Palmetto State responded to Louisiana to help after the storm, including members of Horry County Fire Rescue, Conway Fire and North Myrtle Beach Fire.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.