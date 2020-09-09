Man, 20, charged after motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and run crash in Longs that killed a motorcyclist.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 20-year-old Justin Shawn Lindsay.
Online records show Lindsay was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon and charged with hit-and-run resulting in death.
The accident happened on Aug. 29 on Highway 9 near GP Smith Avenue in Longs.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as 54-year-old Charles Mechling.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lindsay remains behind bars at JRLDC.
