Local group believes Trump’s offshore drilling ban in S.C. doesn’t go far enough

“Here’s what’s gonna happen in the next 10 years. Demand for fossil fuels is gonna go down on the transportation side. There’s gonna be far less cars on the road running on gas than today. That’s an irreversible trend. There will be more electric cars, there will be more hybrid cars. So when it comes to the transportation side, the demand for fossil fuels is gonna go down,” Graham said. “In the next 20 years, my hope is that we’ll be far less dependent on fossil fuel for transportation and energy production. Which will not only help the environment but will change the world’s politics."