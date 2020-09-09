Johnny D’s to open third location in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Grand Strand restaurant is preparing to open its third location.
Chef Jamie Daskalis said Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts will have a new restaurant in Surfside Beach. It’s expected to open around Valentine’s Day in 2021.
The restaurant will be located in the former Denny’s location in Surfside Beach and will feature , according to Daskalis. She said it will a beach mural on the wall.
According to the chef, her father has been wanting a third location in order to cover the entire Grand Strand. She said the core menu and recipes will be the same, and they’ve worked hard to stay consistent throughout the three locations.
Daskalis runs the Myrtle Beach location, her sister and younger brother run the restaurant in North Myrtle Beach, and her older brother will run the kitchen in the new location, she said.
“It’s a family affair,” Daskalis said.
She added they will start hiring a few weeks before opening, roughly late December or January. Those who are interested should check the restaurant’s Facebook page for hiring announcements.
