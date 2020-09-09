Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of online concealed weapon permit classes

“We have received an increase of inquiries regarding Virginia Non-Resident Concealed Weapons Permits (CWP) due to various social media advertisements promoting online certifications. SLED and the State of South Carolina does not recognize Virginia Non-Resident CWPs and the Horry County Sheriff’s does not perform fingerprinting for non-resident CWPs. Please be cautious when applying for CWPs through online classes,” said Horry County Sheriff Chief Deputy Tom Fox.