Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns of online concealed weapon permit classes

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about concealed weapon classes that are circulating online.
The sheriff’s office said that there are several online events promoting “live online conceal carry class” that’s hosted by Fist 365.
“We have received an increase of inquiries regarding Virginia Non-Resident Concealed Weapons Permits (CWP) due to various social media advertisements promoting online certifications. SLED and the State of South Carolina does not recognize Virginia Non-Resident CWPs and the Horry County Sheriff’s does not perform fingerprinting for non-resident CWPs. Please be cautious when applying for CWPs through online classes,” said Horry County Sheriff Chief Deputy Tom Fox.
MORE INFORMATION | Concealed Weapons Permit Instructor Locator
According to SLED, most applicants must attend required training through a certified South Carolina CWP instructor.
Anyone with questions can contact the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-5450.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.