Horry County Schools to continue with hybrid learning model through Sept. 18

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools will continue to operate under the hybrid instructional model through Sept. 18, officials said.
The decision was made based on the weekly disease activity report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which currently lists Horry County at ‘medium’ spread level for COVID-19.
Under the model, students have two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning.
Horry County students kicked off the school year on Tuesday.
According to Horry County Schools, a weekly ‘hybrid instructional meter’ will be updated each Monday afternoon.
