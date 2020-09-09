Horry County police ask for surveillance video to help in deadly crash investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are reaching out to the community for help in finding three people who they believe are connected to a deadly crash in the Carolina Forest area.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon on BlackBerry Lane and authorities believe it was intentional.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said that 30-year-old Alexander Baum died in the collision.
The Horry County Police Department is asking people across the county to check their surveillance video from Aug. 29 to the present day to see if they captured anything that could help in the investigation.
Police released pictures on Sunday of the persons of interest in the case, along with a picture of the vehicle in question, which is a newer-model grey Dodge 1500 truck, at the Speedway on Highway 90 in Longs.
Authorities said the persons of interest were spotted in-person and on video across the county before the crash, including Carolina Forest, Conway and Longs.
If you see them in your surveillance video, you’re asked to get in touch with Detective Wydra at wydras@horrycounty.org or call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
