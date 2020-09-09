Heavy rain leads to street-level flooding in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy rain has led to street-level flooding in the Pawleys Island area on Wednesday, according to first responders.
A tweet from Georgetown County Emergency Management asked drivers to avoid Kings River Road in the area of Heritage Plantation.
“The roadway is completely blocked by flooding. Use alternate routes,” the tweet stated.
According to Midway Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has been notified to support flooding operations.
“Please, don’t drive through floodwater,” a Midway Fire Rescue tweet stated, including the hashtag #turnarounddontdrown.
