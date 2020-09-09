FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active ahead of peak of hurricane season

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 32.7 West. Rene is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and a motion toward the west-northwest is expected for the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Rene is expected to be near hurricane strength by Friday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.