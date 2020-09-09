FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active ahead of peak of hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The tropics remain active as the peak of hurricane season is on Thursday.
Tropical Storm Paulette
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 20.5 North, longitude 47.4 West. Paulette is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. A motion toward the west or west-northwest is expected through Friday. A northwestward motion should begin Friday night and continue into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Paulette could restrengthen early next week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.
Tropical Storm Rene
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 32.7 West. Rene is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and a motion toward the west-northwest is expected for the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Rene is expected to be near hurricane strength by Friday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
AREAS OF INTEREST
A small area of low pressure located about 300 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms near its center of circulation. The low is forecast to move northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and some development is possible before it moves inland over eastern North Carolina Thursday afternoon. Interests along the coasts of North and South Carolina should continue to monitor the progress of this disturbance. The chance of development has decreased to 30%.
A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.
