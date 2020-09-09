FIRST ALERT: Tropical moisture increases rain chances for the rest of the week

There’s a pretty good difference in the GFS and European models this morning. The Euro loves the idea of more rainfall and more of a washout type system as we head throughout the weekend. It keeps that moisture around through the weekend with rain chances at 60% or even higher until a cold front arrives next week. The GFS brings the rain chances down earlier with the drop in rain chances to 40% by Saturday and Sunday. Right now, that looks unrealistic but not completely out of the question. Regardless, when all is said and done, 2-3″ of rain is looking possible with isolated higher amounts. These totals will need to be adjusted as we receive more data for the weekend forecast.