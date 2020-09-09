FIRST ALERT: Tropical moisture increases rain chances for the rest of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rain has arrived and the increased chances for rain will continue over the next several days as tropical moisture pumps into our area, increasing the humidity and moisture that we have to deal with for the rest of the week and into the weekend. As you are headed out the door this morning, that rain is falling across the region. Expect those scattered showers and storms to continue and linger through the morning commute.
The steady stream of moisture will continue throughout the day but models really like the idea of the best chances of rain being this morning and through the early afternoon hours. Highs today will be limited and only reach the low-mid 80s with plenty of cloud cover to go around. As we head into the afternoon, the rain chances will stick around at 40-60% but it will not be a washout. There will be dry times throughout the day. You just will have to keep that First Alert Weather App handy to find out exactly when those will occur for your location.
That chance of development continues to have a low chance of development but it does continue to increase the amount of moisture that is brought into the Carolinas over the next couple of days. Highs will continue to sit in the middle 80s with mostly cloudy skies, high humidity and rain chances at 60%.
There’s a pretty good difference in the GFS and European models this morning. The Euro loves the idea of more rainfall and more of a washout type system as we head throughout the weekend. It keeps that moisture around through the weekend with rain chances at 60% or even higher until a cold front arrives next week. The GFS brings the rain chances down earlier with the drop in rain chances to 40% by Saturday and Sunday. Right now, that looks unrealistic but not completely out of the question. Regardless, when all is said and done, 2-3″ of rain is looking possible with isolated higher amounts. These totals will need to be adjusted as we receive more data for the weekend forecast.
