FIRST ALERT: Rain and downpours continue at times

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical humidity will continue to push into the region through the weekend with off and on periods of showers and storms likely at times.
Many areas picked up as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain so far on Wednesday with amounts as high as 8 inches reported from nearly stationary downpours near Pawleys Island. With tropical moisture in place for the rest of the week, off and showers and storms will be likely with periods of heavy rain possible from time to time.
Tonight will be warm and very muggy with scattered showers and storms at times. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s.
Thursday will see rain chances returning to 60% through the day with the best risk of rain early in the day near the beaches and in the afternoon well inland. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.
The forecast for Friday and Saturday is the same with off and on showers and storms at times - some with locally heavy rainfall.
Rainfall totals will reach 2 to 3 inches across most of the area with higher amounts possible in some spots.
