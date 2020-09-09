FIRST ALERT: Humid with passing downpours

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical humidity will continue to push into the region through the weekend with off and on periods of showers and storms likely at times.
With high humidity in place, a few showers and storms will be possible tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s with a few areas of patchy fog likely.
Friday will see rain chances returning to 60% through the day. The day will not be a washout with breaks of sun in between passing showers a times. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.
The forecast for Saturday is the same with off and on showers and storms at times - some with locally heavy rainfall and temperatures in the 80s.
Rain chances will drop a bit to 40% on Sunday and Monday.
A cold front will move through the area next Tuesday. This front will be fairly strong and will likely bring a significant drop in humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday along with a drop in temperatures and a rain-free forecast.
