Darlington Raceway, NASCAR donate teddy bears to children at Tidelands Health

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – NASCAR representatives made a special delivery Wednesday to children receiving treatment at Tidelands Health.
According to a press release from Tidelands Health, 20 'Speedy Bears’ were donated through the NASCAR Foundation’s fourth annual Speedy Bear Brigade.
In total, NASCAR volunteers, officials and drivers came together to deliver 900 Speedy Bears to 40 hospitals across the country on Wednesday.
“These adorable bears will bring such comfort to children in our care locations facing medical challenges and often feeling a bit uneasy in an unfamiliar environment,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “We applaud Darlington Raceway and The NASCAR Foundation for developing and promoting this special ‘Speedy Bear Brigade’ program to make a difference in the lives of these young patients.”
Since its inception in 2017, the program has delivered nearly 4,000 teddy bears to sick children at more than 80 hospitals.
“We are proud to support the fourth annual Speedy Bear Brigade with The NASCAR Foundation as it provides a moment for these heroic children at Tidelands Health to embrace the comfort of a new lifelong teddy bear," said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.
