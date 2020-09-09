Darlington County School District to delay decision on possible return to in-person learning

“We are continuing to watch the numbers,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “As of Monday’s DHEC report, Darlington County is rated HIGH, which would seem to indicate that we continue with eLearning. But the trend shows a clear and regular decline in cases, which may indicate we can return to in-person school. We want to return to in-person learning as soon as safely possible to do so, and we hope this delay will allow us to gather more data to make the best decision.”