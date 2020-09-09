Darlington County School District to delay decision on possible return to in-person learning

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District will wait until after the Sept. 14 Darlington County Board of Education meeting to decide whether students will continue eLearning or return to in-person learning on Sept. 21, district officials announced Wednesday morning.
“We are continuing to watch the numbers,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent. “As of Monday’s DHEC report, Darlington County is rated HIGH, which would seem to indicate that we continue with eLearning. But the trend shows a clear and regular decline in cases, which may indicate we can return to in-person school. We want to return to in-person learning as soon as safely possible to do so, and we hope this delay will allow us to gather more data to make the best decision.”
DCSD students not enrolled in the Darlington County Virtual Academy began the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the eLearning format. That will continue through Sept. 18, a press release stated. How schools provide instruction after Sept. 18 will depend on the Board’s decision at its board meeting.
The district will communicate the board’s decision to parents and employees via phone call, email, and text after the decision is made, the release stated.
