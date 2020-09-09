'It’s just a blessing’: Boys & Girls Club unveils new Myrtle Beach facility

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand will begin a new chapter on Monday, welcoming students back to their brand new facility.
Nearly two and a half years after breaking ground, the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand unveiled their new facility, located off Mr. Joe White Avenue, during an open house on Wednesday.
“It’s just a blessing,” said Lena Brown.
In the 1990′s Lena Brown and her husband Colbert lead the charge in founding the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.
For 30 years they’ve impacted hundreds of young lives and believe this new facility will help impact thousands more.
“It’s very gratifying, I did not envision anything like this 20 years ago,” said Colbert Brown.
In recent months, the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand has restructured their Board of Trustees and mission to help better serve the community with former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes serving as the board chairman.
“You know it’s not all about conversation, it’s about action,” said John Rhodes.
From books to computers to games, the new facility offers a great variety of opportunities for students to learn and grow outside of the classroom.
“I think the opportunity goes far beyond these walls," said board member Andy Kovan.
Students with the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand return on Monday, September 14th.
