Authorities search for missing S.C. man last seen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man.
Terrance Clark, 21, from Lugoff, was last heard from on Monday when he was at the Walmart at 17th Avenue South and Kings Highway, according to a police report.
The report states that Clark’s dad sent him money through a telephone app to get him home, but since then his father has not seen or heard from him.
The sheriff’s office stated that Clark’s cellphone is not in service and that it’s not common for Clark to be out of touch with his family.
His dad told police that Clark had traveled to Myrtle Beach by himself and didn’t know where his son was staying.
Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
