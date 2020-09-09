Applications for absentee ballots in Horry County already at 18,000, election officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Voting officials in Horry County have already received 18,000 applications for absentee ballots for November’s general election, according to Horry County Election and Voter Registration Office Director Sandy Martin.
According to Martin, county officials processed about 20,000 absentee ballots for the 2016 general election.
Martin said she thinks Horry County will see around 30,000 absentee ballots this year, especially if state lawmakers allow COVID-19 as a reason for requesting one. She expects that decision to be made at the end of the month.
Absentee ballots won’t be mailed out until Oct. 1, according to Martin. She said they can be requested up to the Friday before the Nov. 3 election, but is urging residents to give it at least a two-week period when requesting an absentee ballot.
Martin stressed that anyone who thinks their voter status is inactive can call the voter registration office to update their information. She noted that inactive voters can still vote in the election as long as they are inactive because they haven’t voted, not because they’ve moved.
