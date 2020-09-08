TROPICS: Paulette, Rene continue in the Atlantic

An area of low pressure is located about 350 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low has decreased since this morning, but could increase again tonight. Gradual development of the low is possible during the next two or three days and it could become a tropical depression while it continues to move slowly westward to west-northwestward. Interests along the southeast coast of the U.S. should monitor the progress of this disturbance. The chance of development is 40%.