TROPICS: Paulette, Rene continue in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The tropics remain active as the peak of hurricane season is on Thursday.
Tropical Storm Paulette
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Paulette was located near latitude 18.7 North, longitude 44.3 West. Paulette is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. A slightly faster motion toward the west-northwest or northwest is expected for the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible tonight. Gradual weakening is expected to begin on Wednesday and should continue for a couple days thereafter. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.
Tropical Storm Rene
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 27.9 West. Rene is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and a motion toward the west or west-northwest is expected over the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Rene is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
AREA OF INTEREST
An area of low pressure is located about 350 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low has decreased since this morning, but could increase again tonight. Gradual development of the low is possible during the next two or three days and it could become a tropical depression while it continues to move slowly westward to west-northwestward. Interests along the southeast coast of the U.S. should monitor the progress of this disturbance. The chance of development is 40%.
A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is 70%.
