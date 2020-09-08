Tidelands Health hopes to build new hospital in Socastee community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is hoping to expand and bring a new hospital to the Socastee community.
The hospital system announced on Tuesday that it will be asking for state approval to build the Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital at the interchange of Highways 31 and 707.
If the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approves, the 36-bed hospital will offer an emergency department, medical, surgical and critical care, four operating suites, diagnostic imaging, lab services and more.
The hospital will also bring 140 more jobs to the area.
Tidelands Health will file a certificate of need application with DHEC this week to begin the approval process.
Those in the community who would like to show their support for the planned hospital are encouraged to go to tidelandshealth.org/carolinabays to submit a letter of support.
