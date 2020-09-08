Surfside Beach Town Council picks company to rebuild pier damaged by Hurricane Matthew

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After months of going back and forth, including filing a lawsuit, the Surfside Beach Town Council has picked a company to rebuild the town’s pier.
Town leaders awarded the bid to Consensus Construction.
The company estimated that it would cost them about $14.6 million to build the pier that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Consensus Construction also submitted the lowest bid.
The town council had originally voted back in July to award the bid to Orion/FBi. But the mayor and some councilmembers filed a lawsuit against fellow town councilmembers, claiming the vote was illegal.
So, leaders rescinded the bid and started the process all over again.
Meanwhile, construction on the pier must start before Oct. 15.
A major portion of the pier restoration funding is coming from a FEMA grant, but the construction must start before Oct. 15 or the town will lose the funding.
The town has requested an extension, but Mayor Bob Hellyer hopes that now that they have awarded the bid then they won’t need the extension.
