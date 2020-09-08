Stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Loris native found competent to stand trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/WMBF) - The case against a woman accused of killing her own stepson is moving forward.
In a court appearance on Tuesday, our sister station KKTV learned that a state hospital found Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial.
Her defense team has requested a second mental health evaluation.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.
PAST COVERAGE:
The first mental evaluation was conducted at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.
The second evaluation will be conducted by Dr. Jackie Grimmett of Colorado Springs.
Stauch is facing a slew of charges including first-degree murder in connection to Gannon Stauch’s death.
Gannon was born in Loris and has family that still live in the community, but moved to Colorado with his father.
He was reported missing in January in Colorado, and his body was found in Florida in March.
Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach.
