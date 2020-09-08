SCDHEC: Rabid raccoon confirmed in Marion County, no exposures reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A raccoon found in Marion County has tested positive for rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Officials said the raccoon was located near Cherokee Avenue and Harmon Park.
The animal was submitted for laboratory testing on Sept. 3 and was confirmed to have rabies the following day, according to DHEC.
No exposures have been reported, officials said.
“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets.”
The raccoon is the second animal in Marion County to test positive for rabies in 2020, officials said. There have been 115 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
If you believe your pet has been exposed to rabies, contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at (843) 661-4825 during normal business hours.
To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.