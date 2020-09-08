DHEC reports over 300 additional COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 339 new cases of COVID-19, and 5 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 123,801 and those who have died to 2,772, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 14 new cases registered and no additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 2,993 and the percent positive was 11.3%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
