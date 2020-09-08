Shooting investigation underway at Coastal Grand Mall; 2 hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for people involved in a shooting that left two people hurt.
Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the food court area of Coastal Grand Mall for a fight.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed that they are investigating it as a shooting.
Police said two people were hurt, but the details of their injuries have not been released.
Officers said that the people involved in the shooting ran from the scene before they arrived.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.
WMBF News has a crew on the scene to gather information and we’ll bring you updates as they come into the newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.