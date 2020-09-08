Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty for his role in double homicide in Socastee area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the suspects connected to a case where two men were killed, and their bodies burned pleaded guilty in the case.
Michael Faile, 39, pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit a felony (kidnapping) and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Faile was originally charged with murder for the deaths of Shawn Anderson and Matthew Autry.
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said that Faile was not present when either victim was killed, but he admitted to his role that ultimately lead to their deaths.
The victims were found burned inside a vehicle on July 27, 2018 off Butler Road in the Socastee area.
Arrests warrants showed the murders were the result of an attempt to recover heroin and fentanyl from the victims, as well as disposing of the bodies by burning them and the vehicle.
A judge sentenced Faile to 10 years in prison for the solicitation charge and 15 years suspended upon the service of 10 years in prison with four years of probation to follow upon his release for the heroin charge.
The case remains open because there are three other co-defendants in the case.
Zachary Stell, David Cook and William Tatum are all charged with murder.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no trial date has been set for any of the other co-defendants.
